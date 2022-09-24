Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 24, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has advised President William Ruto on what he should do if he wants to succeed like the late ex-President Mwai Kibaki.

Kibaki, who ruled Kenya between 2002 and 2012, is branded as the father of Kenya’s economic renaissance due to his macro and micro economic policies that made Kenya the greatest economy in Eastern Africa.

Speaking on his channel on Saturday, Manyora who is also a seasoned political analyst stated that if Ruto wants to succeed like Kibaki, he must appoint Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders in his Cabinet.

Ruto rose to power in August after defeating Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during the August 9th presidential election.

Ruto garnered 7,176,141 (50.49%) votes and Raila came second with 6,942,930 translating to 48.85 %.

Manyora stated that Ruto, while appointing Cabinet members, must consider appointing Azimio leaders since they have the support of almost half of the country.

“We are living in a country where almost a half of the citizens aren’t fully supportive of government because they feel that their election was stolen”, Manyora stated

“To bring the country together, President Ruto should consider appointing some members of the opposition into the cabinet to act as a dream team to revive the economy besides uniting the country” Manyora added.

