Friday, September 2, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance lawyers on Friday made their final submissions on why they believed that the August 9th election was not free and fair and the declaration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati that William Ruto was the President-elect was null and void.

The lawyers representing Ruto and those representing IEBC were the first ones to make their submissions in response to the questions raised by judges yesterday.

Later on, the petition lawyers took their time to respond to the issues raised by the judges, the second and first respondents.

However, at some point, the lawyers representing the respondents felt that they needed some time to make some clarification on some issues.

IEBC lead lawyer Githu Muigai didn’t hesitate to take the stage and requested more time from Chief Justice Martha Koome who gave him 5 minutes.

However, as he was explaining himself, there were mummers from Raila Odinga’s lawyers which prompted the Attorney General Emeritus to react.

On a light note, Muigai accused senior counsel Orengo of heckling, which he attributed to hunger sending the whole court including the CJ into laughter.

“My learned friend Mr. James Orengo needs his lunch now, he is heckling”, said Professor Githu Muigai amidst laughter from the judges and others in court.

