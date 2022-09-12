Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 12, 2022 – Roots Party Presidential candidate, Prof. George Luchiri Wajackoyah, has urged President-Elect William Ruto to forgive leaders who were abusing him except Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli.

Speaking on Monday, Wajackoyah, who emerged third in the last presidential election, stated that Atwoli insulted Ruto badly and should not be forgiven.

“Ruto should forgive those who were insulting him but there are some who he should go after like COTU boss Francis Atwoli,” Wajackoyah stated.

Wajackoyah spoke a day after Atwoli and his wife Mary Kilobi left the country for the United Kingdom.

Kilobi took to her social media pages on Saturday, where she shared photos aboard a business class plane with her husband and revealed that they were flying to the United Kingdom (UK).

”When international duty calls. Tuwekeeni Mazuri,” she captioned the photos.

