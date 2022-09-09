Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 September 2022 – Two slay queens from Fedha Estate in Embakasi have been exposed for working with scammers to defraud men of their hard-earned cash through ATM Card fraud.

They lure men through dating sites and also camp in popular clubs in Nairobi to prey on unsuspecting men.

One of the victims narrated how he met them for a paid hookup and after going to the bathroom to take a shower, they took photos of his ATM card and sent the photos to scammers.

The merciless scammers withdrew an unknown amount of money from his bank account.

Another victim shared screenshots showing how they tried to withdraw money from his bank account after stealing his ATM card but failed to accomplish their evil mission.

A sneak peek into their Instagram accounts reveal that they live a lavish lifestyle and love hanging out with Nigerian men, most of whom are scammers.

See their photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.