Saturday, September 24, 2022 – A close ally of President William Ruto has revealed the ideal candidate who will replace Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i.

Matiang’i who is still holed in his house after Ruto’s shock win in August will go home together with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto, who is in the United States, is supposed to name his Cabinet once he returns to the country.

A source close to Ruto said former Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, is the man who will replace Matiang’i as the Interior CS.

Offering Kindiki the position, according to the source, is supposed to soothe his feelings after Ruto picked Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate ahead of the veteran lawyer and scholar.

Kindiki’s appointment to the docket is also seen as one of the ways to appease Mt Kenya residents who overwhelmingly voted for Ruto during the last Presidential election.

