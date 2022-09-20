Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – A close confidante of President William Ruto has revealed the bad things former President Uhuru Kenyatta did to ensure Kenya’s economy is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Ruto, who was sworn in as the country’s fifth President, last week, has publicly admitted that he inherited a dilapidated economy and only Sh 93.3 million was in the government’s bank account.

Appearing on TV on Tuesday, Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, said the economy is dead because Uhuru was using Sh 4 million daily to campaign for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

He, however, stated in the next three months the economy shall improve as Ruto is putting efforts to change the situation.

“Uhuru used to spend Sh 4 million per day for the last 1 year at State House meetings to campaign for Azimio leader, Raila Odinga and no wonder the economy is dead. But in the next 3 months, the economy shall improve under Ruto’s government,” Cherargei stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.