Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Minister, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has urged President William Ruto’s government to tell Kenyans who killed International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect Lawyer Paul Gicheru.

Gicheru, who was a Nairobi-based lawyer, was indicted by the Hague-based court in connection with bribing witnesses in the crimes against humanity case facing President William Ruto.

The lawyer was found dead at his home in Karen on Monday and a preliminary police report shows that he may have been poisoned together with his son who is fighting for his life at a Nairobi hospital.

Reacting to Gicheru‘s death, Kirwa, who is also a former Cherangani Member of Parliament, urged Ruto’s government to move swiftly and establish Gicheru’s killers to avoid speculations that the First Family was involved.

“We pray more will be known about Paul Gicheru’s death to avoid speculation, the police should tell us where he had the lunch,” Kirwa stated.

