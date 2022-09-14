Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – President William Ruto is surrounded by cartels, following an incident that happened at State House on Tuesday hours after he was inaugurated as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

As per the traditions, the President once sworn in is supposed to invite guests to the State House to celebrate the big day with him.

On Tuesday, the President invited thousands of guests to dine with him and his family on his first day at the House on the Hill.

However, a photo shared online shows that cartels surrounding Ruto worked overnight to sneak their girlfriends into the state house on Tuesday.

The cartels even edited the luncheon invite cards to invite their girlfriends.

Here is one photo showing how cartels worked day and night to edit cards to ensure their girlfriends dined with the new head of state and other state guests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.