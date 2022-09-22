Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, is among young Kenyans who are accompanying President William Ruto to the United States where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York.

Ruto landed in the US on Tuesday and Thursday he addressed the Assembly under the leadership of United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Gutierrez.

Ndindi Nyoro, who is among the leaders who have been nurtured by Ruto, was among the youthful generation who cheered Ruto as he made his address on climate change.

With Ruto travelling with Nyoro to New York, many Murang’a residents were hoping that their son might be appointed a cabinet secretary when the Son of Kamagut names his Cabinet next week.

However, impeccable sources say Ruto is not planning to name Ndindi Nyoro as one of his cabinet secretaries.

One source stated that Ruto wants Ndindi Nyoro to be in charge of government affairs in Parliament.

“Nyoro on the other hand will be Ruto’s confidant handling government affairs in Parliament. The two enjoy a close relationship with Nyoro, at one point, considered for the running mate position,” said a source privy to the ongoing Cabinet deliberations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.