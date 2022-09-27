Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – President William Ruto has finally cleared the air on whether his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta was secretly campaigning for him to confuse Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Though Uhuru had publicly said he was supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, rumour had it that the Son of Jomo was confusing the Son of Jaramogi to enable Ruto to take him to the slaughterhouse on Election Day.

During an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Monday, Ruto stated that there was no secret deal between him and Uhuru and that the former President had channeled all his energy towards Raila’s presidential bid.

“Yes, it is difficult, but it is the truth. You would spend a great deal of time if you choose to live in denial. When it became clear that Uhuru Kenyatta would not support me, I moved on and built a new campaign team. By God’s grace, we won the election, “Ruto said.

“There is no burned bridge. There are no problems. This was a contest. A competition features both victors and losers. I or they could have been affected,” Ruto added.

Despite winning the August 9th election, Ruto said that he has been in contact with Uhuru and Odinga, whom he regarded as his elder statesmen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.