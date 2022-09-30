Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has sent a message to her husband, President William Ruto, who last month became the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Ruto beat all the odds and thrashed Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who had the support of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and state machinery.

In her message on Twitter when Ruto made his inaugural address to Parliament on Thursday, Rachael noted that if one would have told Ruto that he would one day become the President, Rachel was certain he would have smiled and replied with an ‘Amen.’

“Gradually, he rose through the political ranks, assuming new leadership roles. Bill no longer belonged to us. He was the property of the electorates. The public, the people he led, and I became a mother to many. Our doors were opened, every day, to the needs of the people,” Rachel said.

With the beginning of a new journey for the first family, Rachel said she will release her husband to serve Kenyans and deliver his promise to the citizens.

“With his new responsibility as the President, I don’t intend to learn selfishness now. I still want to be the Chebet he married three decades ago. His supportive wife Chichi, caring mother of his children and the accommodative first Lady of the People of Kenya,” she noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.