Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 25, 2022 – President William Ruto’s passionate plea during the just concluded United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is paying off big time.

This is after the US government donated a record Ksh 23 billion (USD 194.5 million) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to help Kenyans facing severe drought and food shortage.

Through a statement dated September 23, WFP noted that the donation from the Joe Biden-led government was made through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to help mitigate drought and help families facing conflicts.

The largest contribution by a single donor to WFP’s operation in Kenya will also be channeled towards helping refugees in the country.

“We are extremely grateful for this record contribution from the US Government to support thousands of people affected by severe drought and those driven from their homes by conflict,” stated Lauren Landis, WFP’s Country Director in Kenya.

WFP explained that the funds will be utilised in providing food and cash assistance to 535,000 people facing emergency levels of hunger and aid in malnutrition eradication.

The funds will also be used in rehabilitating irrigation infrastructure and livelihood diversification programmes such as beekeeping.

“There is still no end in sight to this drought crisis, and we call on all donors to ensure predictable and sustainable funding through this year and well into 2023 to save lives and stop more people from falling into deeper levels of hunger,” Landis added.

The donation comes just days after President William Ruto called on world leaders to collaborate in tackling climate change.

Ruto described the millions of working people in developing countries as an untapped resource that could drive growth and help create a more inclusive world order.

“We cannot afford to waste another moment debating the merits of doing something vis a vis doing nothing,” he stated.

“3.1 million people are facing severe drought. It’s no longer a country-by-country challenge. It’s becoming a multilateral challenge,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.