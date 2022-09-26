Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – Since his inauguration, President William Ruto has made the church part and parcel of his administration.

So much so that he, together with his wife, Mama Rachel, have been hosting religious functions at the State House, especially those involving evangelicals.

For the last two weeks, they have been in the State House, they have been praying, fasting, and hosting pastors, bishops, and prophets both from within and without the country.

The move has left a section of Kenyans wondering when Ruto would start working to at least reduce the cost of living that has hit a record high, as well as fulfill his campaign promises.

Many have castigated the President for holding prayers in State House at the expense of working, saying prayers alone will not reduce the fuel and Unga prices as well as solve the spiraling insecurity in the country.

But speaking yesterday when he held a prayer service in State House, Ruto made three special prayer requests to the church leaders who were present.

In the wake of the banditry attack in Turkana that left eleven dead including eight police officers, the President asked the clerics to beseech God on his behalf that peace prevails in the country.

“Pray so that the spirit of conflict and cattle rustling will be defeated. We are doing what we can do as a government to ensure we see the last of this kind of thing,” Ruto implored.

In addition, the President called on the churchmen to pray that his government enables Kenyans to meet their basic needs.

“I want to request you to pray for our plan; so that for those who are hungry, we can find food for them, those who do not have shelter, we can build houses for them, for those who are sick, we can have a UHC for them,” Ruto requested.

Lastly, he sought divine intervention in solving the country’s economic crisis, which he reiterated was in a sorry state. He

“I want you to pray for our economy because we are not in a very good place. As we speak today, we are chained to many debts; 65 per cent of our income is used to pay the debt. Things are difficult but we shall succeed,” he noted.

