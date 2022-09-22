Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – In a move that is likely to be construed as revenge against those who bullied him in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, President William Ruto has moved to trim the powers of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries who served in Kenyatta’s government, among them the no-nonsense Fred Matiangi and Karanja Kibicho.

This is after he barred them from traveling outside the country unless he has personally cleared them to travel.

The outgoing CSs and PSs will now have to seek permission from Ruto before travelling overseas – no matter the nature of their visit.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the CSs and Principal Secretaries (PSs) were also directed to remain in office until their replacements have been appointed by the fifth President.

He noted that the directive was in place to allow for a smooth transition from the fourth regime to the fifth administration that has been in place for slightly over a week.

“It is, therefore, reiterated that the tenure of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries currently in Office will only lapse on appointment and swearing-in of a successor Cabinet Secretary or Principal Secretary as the case may be by the Head of State and Government; or upon a reorganization of Government by His Excellency the President that affects a particular docket.

“Foreign Travel by Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries is further suspended unless as sanctioned by the Head of State and Government,” the statement read.

Kinyua further limited ministerial actions during the transition period to just general administration and

stewardship over the ministerial portfolio.

For instance, CSs were also barred from appointing members of board management of state corporations or state agencies as well as from effecting any ministerial redeployments or any new appointments in any ranks within ministries and state departments unless sanctioned by Ruto.

Ruto suffered immensely in the previous regime with Matiangi and Kibicho blocking him severally from traveling outside the country unless he gets clearance from Uhuru.

