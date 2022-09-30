Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – President William Ruto has moved to entice investors to invest in Kenya.

Addressing a joint sitting of the bicameral Parliament yesterday, Ruto promised to offer affordable land to both public and private developers to spur his housing agenda in the country.

According to Ruto, his government was working to scale up the affordable housing programmes by giving land deals that are less costly to Kenyans.

He further noted that his government would provide funding to the developers involved in the mass production of his housing agenda.

Defending his plan, the head of state insisted that the plans would help address the endemic issue of urban settlement in areas such as Nairobi and Mombasa.

“We will work on the provision of land for affordable land both public and private. We will provide access to affordable and stable financing for those engaged in social affordable housing across the country,” he stated

“These two measures will allow us to make mass housing production and thereby shape our approach to urban development and spatial planning unlike before we will deliver sustainable human settlement,” Ruto added.

The Commander-in-Chief explained that the housing agenda was anchored on providing incentives to developers to invest in his scheme.

On September 7, Ruto vowed to introduce a housing scheme allowing Kenyans to pay a monthly mortgage of Ksh5,000.

Speaking during a parliamentary group meeting with Kenya Kwanza leaders, Ruto pledged to execute the plan to help Kenyans get houses at cheaper rates.

