Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – President William Ruto yesterday conducted prayer rituals to cleanse the State House before he officially moves in.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service held at the State House Gardens, Ruto asked Pastors and Bishops to cleanse his official residence before he could start using it to discharge his duties.

He revealed that a team of 40 clergymen had been selected to lead the prayer session, which would see them dedicate the entire facility to God.

“After this service, there is a part two which may not be as organized as the first session. We will ask 30 or 40 of our senior clergy to pray over this building and this residence, and the offices so that God can give us solutions for this country.”

“Do not leave after lunch; speak a word of blessing on this ground and around this compound, even on the farm, everywhere! Those who can speak in tongues please do so, so that it is known that the new tenants have arrived,” the President stated.

Ruto, who was aware that the decree would deviate from the presidential protocol, assured his guests that he had relayed the same information to the men and women in charge.

After the exercise, many wondered what his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta had left behind that needed serious cleansing by 40 powerful Men and Women of God.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.