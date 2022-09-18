Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 9, 2022 – President William Ruto has this morning left the country for the United Kingdom to attend the interment of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The plane carrying the Head of State left the country around 10 am and will land in London today in the evening.

After the burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, Ruto will head to the United States where he will hold several meetings with world leaders and also meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) senior officials.

In his absentia, according to the 2010 Constitution power hierarchy, Ruto’s principal assistant Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be in charge of the country.

Gachagua, a no-nonsense former District Officer, will receive intelligence reports in the next 3 days when Ruto will be away.

Ruto and Gachagua won the last presidential election after beating Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer, Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Martha Karua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.