Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has dared President William Ruto to sack him for disobeying his orders.

This is after he vowed never to release Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to MPs despite Ruto personally promising to release the funds to the legislators to help him achieve his development agenda.

According to Yatani, CDF has been declared illegal by the Supreme Court and will not engage in illegality by releasing it to MPs.

The CDF, in an elaborate explanation by Chief Justice Martha Koome, was declared null and void because the kitty offends the division of functions between national and county governments.

“More recently in the CDF Case (2022), the Supreme Court held that it is unconstitutional to allocate funds to the CDF before the division of revenue between the national and county governments,” said the CJ through a Recorded Televised Address to Senators attending an induction retreat in Naivasha.

“In addition, it was the position of the Court that it offends the division of functions between national and county governments to allow the CDF, an instrumentality of the national government, to undertake functions devolved to the counties.”

The CS said that he will now be seeking advice from Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, but maintained that Treasury’s position remains in tandem with the Supreme Court declaration.

“As far as I am concerned the Supreme Court has pronounced the CDF as it is, is illegal, and therefore we are not going to disburse funds but we will seek advice from the Attorney General for further direction because I know it is a very sensitive matter and one that members of the National Assembly hold dear,” said Yatani.

“Whatever advice we will get from the Attorney General, is what we are going to go by but as it is it has been rendered illegal.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.