Saturday, September 10, 2022 – One of President-elect William Ruto’s lieutenants has told Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, to be ready for prosecution over the Sh 20 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scandal.

Junet is among the suspects mentioned in the scandal together with former Jubilee Party Vice chairman David Murathe.

Former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family members were also among those who were linked to the scandal that shocked the whole country.

Uhuru promised to prosecute the thieves but three years down the line, nobody has even been questioned over the infamous scandal.

On Friday, Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, told Junet to be ready to go to court and refund the money he stole from KEMSA.

“Pesa ya Kemsa utarudisha…. That at least we shall make sure you do,” Cheruiyot told Junet on his Twitter page.

