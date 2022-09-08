Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – President-Elect, William Ruto, has urged Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders to stop drinking alcohol if they want to deliver their promises to Kenyans.

Speaking on Wednesday while addressing Kenya Kwanza Alliance Members of Parliament at his Karen home, Ruto warned them against taking too much alcohol as it mostly leads to a lazy working force.

The President-elect also urged the MPs to ensure that they stay away from dirty politics and instead focus on the work that they were sent do to by the electorate on the 9th of August this year

DP Ruto is a staunch Christian who does not take alcohol, or any drugs for that matter, and is mostly remembered for his quotes sometime back where he said that this country will not be a nation of reggae and Bhang.

“Hii Inchi haitakuwa ya Reggae na Bhangi,” Ruto said in one of his campaign meetings.

Ruto is set to be sworn in on the 13th of September which is Tuesday next week and he has vowed to revive the economy and lower the prices of basic commodities in his 100 days in office.

The Kenyan DALY POST.