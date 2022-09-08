Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has urged Kenya Kwanza Alliance Members of Parliament to stay away from Nairobi if they want to deliver the promises they made to the electorate.

Usually, most MPs stay in Nairobi and only return to their respective constituencies one year before the elections.

Speaking at his Karen office on Wednesday when he met over 150 Members of Parliament from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance fraternity, Ruto told MPs to stay away from the capital city and set offices in their constituencies if they want to be re-elected in 2027.

“Please stay in your constituencies if you want to deliver the promises to the electorate,” Ruto said.

The President-elect further said he will use all his powers to ensure Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is available to the MPs so that they can continue developing their areas.

This is despite the Supreme Court declaring the CDF Act unconstitutional on August 8th, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.