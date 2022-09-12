Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Even before his swearing-in on Tuesday, President-elect William Ruto has started fulfilling his promise to the ‘hustlers’ of Kenya.

This is after he promised former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi a job in his government after he flopped in the county gubernatorial race.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in Maua stadium, Meru County, Ruto asserted that they had a pact with Linturi that once he managed to clinch the presidential seat in the August 9 polls, he would have a portion of it.

“We agreed with Franklin that if I am elected president, I will share the seat with him. He will have a portion there. So don’t worry he is our hero,” said Ruto.

According to Ruto, all Kenya Kwanza hustlers who lost in the last general election will be included in his government to help the country develop.

“Those who probably didn’t get a chance, I want to assure you that you will have a part in our government so that we can move forward together and so that we can handle the plan that we sold together with them for the development of the Kenyan nation,” Ruto stated.

In the ten Mt Kenya counties that handed Ruto a chunk of votes, Meru County was among the counties that collectively gave him nearly three million votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.