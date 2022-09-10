Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – Ahead of his swearing-in as the fifth President of Kenya, President-Elect William Ruto has hit the ground running and started acting as the Head of State.

On Friday, Ruto sent four governors abroad and assigned them special tasks they will carry out while abroad.

The four governors are led by Irungu Kan’gata (Murang’a), Benjamin Cheboi(Baringo), Eric Mutai (Kericho), and Fatuma Achani(Kwale).

The four will attend the first edition of the Forum of Regions of Africa conference this weekend that will be held in Morocco.

The conference aims to promote trade in counties and other devolved units across Africa.

“This is according to a letter from the office of the President-elect which said the four-county bosses had agreed to attend the event set to happen in the city of Saidia,” said a local daily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.