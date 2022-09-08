Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – President-Elect, William Ruto, has shocked Kenyans after saying that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will still exist despite the Supreme Court terming it unconstitutional.

In its ruling on August 8th, 2022, the Supreme Court under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome, ruled that the CDF Act violates the principle of separation of powers.

Each constituency receives at least Sh100 million every year and the legislators have used the kitty for community development projects.

“A fund directed at service delivery mandate can only be constitutionally complaint if structured in a manner that does not entangle members of Legislative bodies and Legislative bodies in the discharge of the service delivery mandate however symbolic,” the judges, including Chief Justice Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, and William Ouko said.

The top court judges said such funds ought to be integrated and subsumed within the structures of either the county executive or the national executive.

However, on Wednesday, Ruto told Kenya Kwanza Alliance Members of Parliament that CDF is here to stay.

“CDF for MPs is going to exist. We believe in rule of law and we will work with the law so that it continues to be available,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.