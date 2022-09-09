Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said President-elect William Ruto is a brilliant schemer who outsmarted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga in the just concluded Presidential election.

Speaking on Thursday, Atwoli said Ruto is a strategist who calculated well on how to win the August 9th election.

“We thought we had won since many people were clapping for us, but God had his plans, even if we had our own. Ruto’s skills in the game gave him the position,” he said.

He urged those who were still in denial of Ruto’s win to accept and strive in making Kenya better.

“Ruto is now our father and we have to accept, let us be peaceful because that was God’s will,” Atwoli stated.

Ruto beat all the odds in the just-concluded election and vanquished Raila Odinga, who had the backing of the deep state and incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.