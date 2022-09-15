Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is trending online over an alleged abortion carried out by a student in a toilet in the institution.

Local publications reported that a group of students discovered an aborted foetus discharged into the water closet.

The foetus didn’t move down the toilet after being flushed. As a result, it was discovered by some students when they wanted to use the facility at Unity Hall of KNUST.

There was also blood on the toilet seat.

Watch the video below