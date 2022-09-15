Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Former Presidential candidate and gospel artist Reuben Kigame has told President William Ruto to do what he promised Kenyans and stop hiding behind religion when Kenyans are suffering.

In a statement, Kigame accused Ruto of overdoing religion instead of lowering the cost of living.

He noted that while he is a devout Christian who believes in prayer, issues such as lowering food prices will not be met with prayers at a time the country is in an economic crisis.

“I am a committed Christian who believes in prayer and believes God has helped us this far and Will continue to trust Him for the future of Kenya, but I hope that issues such as lowering food prices will not be met with the State House saying, “let’s pray about it,“ Kigame Stated

The veiled attack by the veteran musician came in the wake of prophets and other religious leaders flocking to State House.

On Wednesday, Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto hosted a delegation of prophets from Africa and the popular Tanzania Zablon choir.

Kigame also questioned why the evangelical wing of the church was over-represented during the Presidential inauguration ceremony at Kasarani,

“During the inauguration, the evangelical wing of the church was overrepresented. This was unnecessary. I do not know what the transition committee intended to prove to Kenya and the watching world,”

The gospel singer further advised the President to stop overdoing religion, but focus on observing Article 27 of the Constitution.

“I know I will be bashed but I need to be truthful and accountable to the nation. I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion. While we acknowledge the hand of God in bringing us this far, the presidency must observe Article 27 of the constitution,” Kigame stated

