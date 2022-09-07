Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, could be sick, going by the photo he posed with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening.

After losing the August 9th Presidential election to President-elect William Ruto, Raila Odinga has been resting at his Karen home but by the look of things, Baba is not feeling well.

In the photo, Baba’s face was visibly swollen, and had a swollen lip that made him struggle to smile.

It is not clear what caused the swelling or bruising, but one of his aides said he tripped while exercising on the treadmill and urged Kenyans to pray for him.

Raila Odinga, 77, is the most unfortunate presidential contender Kenya has ever had.

He has contested for the presidency five times and lost all of them.

