Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – The heckler who targeted Prince Andrew during Queen Elizabeth’s coffin procession through the streets of Edinburgh, has defended himself.

It was reported earlier that while the procession which was broadcast live on the BBC was largely silent, sombre and respectful with well-wishers gathered beside country roads, bridges and in village and city centres to say their goodbyes, one protester cut through the silence, shouting aggressively as the Duke of York passed before he was pulled away by police. He was clearly heard saying in the coverage “Andrew, you’re a sick old man.”

A short scuffle appeared to follow before police led the man away as he shouted “disgusting’ and “I’ve done nothing wrong”.

While being detained in a different spot, the heckler was heard saying “powerful men should not be allowed to commit s3xual cr!mes and get away with it.’

Prince Andrew, 62, whose affairs with Jeffrey Epstein left him the object of public contempt, was stripped of his royal status and his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards after one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Guiffre, alleged that he had sexually abused her.

Although her claim ended in a multimillion dollar settlement, Andrew has always denied the allegations

"Powerful men should not be able to commit sexual crimes and get away with it" pic.twitter.com/gF98XOZwVC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 12, 2022