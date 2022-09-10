Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 September 2022 – The self-proclaimed Duke of Mugithi Lawrence Njuguna alias DJ Fatxo, has rubbished claims that he is dating nominated MP Sabina Chege.

There were rumours that Sabina Chege bought him a Mercedes Benz that he has been flaunting on social media.

The Sh 3.8 Million German ride has been the subject of discussion on social media, with rumours going around that it was a gift from the popular politician.

The youthful Mugithi singer has laughed off the allegations and said that he and Sabina Chege respect each other.

In fact, his manager is a relative of Sabina Chege.

They have met during campaigns but there is no romantic fling between them.

“Yes, we have met and know each other because my manager Mutema calls her aunt. So, I will be very honest with you, we respect one another very much such that the only interaction activities we have are in the line of duty, and we only exchange greetings,” Fatxo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.