Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Popular Akorino gospel musician and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, threw a memorable birthday party for his wife Trizah over the weekend.

The colourful party was attended by friends and his fellow Kikuyu gospel musicians among them Mary Lincoln and Ngaruiya Junior.

Karangu surprised his wife with a car and left her shedding tears of joy.

The mother of four was all smiles as she received the car keys from her husband.

Sharing the photos on social media, Karangu wrote, “I met Trizha twelve years ago….and Jehovah has been so faithful to us….I will always love you….Live long mama Muraya”.

Earlier this year, Karangu was accused of cheating on his wife.

Popular Facebook blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga claimed he had a habit of bringing women to guest houses along Thika road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.