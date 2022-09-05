Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Celebrated Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has broken his silence over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s role in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s downfall.

This is after the Supreme Court upheld the election of William Ruto as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Taking to his Twitter after the Supreme Court ruling, Mutahi Ngunyi opined that Uhuru may have been playing Raila Odinga all along.

According to Ngunyi, Uhuru may have been in bed with Ruto all along and using Raila as a decoy.

He noted that the President planned to hand over power to Ruto while silencing Baba with fake friendship.

“MAYBE Raila was a DECOY. And Uhuru’s plan all ALONG was to hand over to Ruto. I say so because Uhuru acted SUB-OPTIMALLY in this election. He handed over his constituency to Ruto without a FIGHT.

“Then he DISABLED the deep state. Was this the Kumi-Kumi” PLAN?” Mutahi Ngunyi tweeted.

