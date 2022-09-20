Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – The husband to recently elected Mlango Kubwa Ward Rep, Susan Makungu, has been missing since July 14th after he was confronted by six people alleging to be police officers.

James Muthee was running his errands near the popular joint famous for Nyama Choma when six men who identified themselves as police officers blocked his car.

According to witnesses, they bundled him into one of their two vehicles and sped off.

One of the abductors drove away in Muthee’s car.

His family reported the matter to the police but no progress has been made since investigations were launched to establish his whereabouts.

Muthee’s father, John Mwangi, could not hide his grief during an interview with a local daily as he appealed to the state to intervene.

“John is my first child, my first son. I do not know if they have killed him – I don’t want to imagine that. All I want is to be told where my son is,” he said.

The family has sought the assistance of human rights pressure group Haki Africa.

The lobby’s Executive Director Hussein Khaleed expressed concern at the laxity among police officers in tracing people who have disappeared.

“We call on the new regime, led by President William Ruto, to treat this matter of enforced abductions and disappearances with the urgency it deserves,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.