Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Oaksland Police Department has released a photo of a couple accused of engaging in a sex act at an A’s game earlier in August.

The police department said the man in the black shirt and the woman in the pink pants are the ones who got a little too frisky in the stands at the A’s vs. Mariners game at RingCentral Coliseum on August 21.

The couple have been accused of committing the crime of a lewd act in public.

If charged and convicted, each could be facing up to 6 months behind bars and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

The police which has launched a manhunt for the couple, said anyone with info on the two should reach out to the OPD Special Victims Section.