Monday, September 5, 2022 – A senior police officer shot his girlfriend dead before turning the gun to himself in Mau Summit, Nakuru, Kenya.

Joseph Lourien Akorot, who is the Deputy OCS Mau Summit Police Station allegedly accosted his girlfriend, Ms Janet Chebet as she was heading back to her residence on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Ms Chebet, 30, had just escorted her four-year-old child to a school known as Bishop Ndingi Private Academy and when he accosted her and shot her in the back.

The officer then turned the gun shot himself in the head intending to commit suicide before he fell to the ground next to his girlfriend’s body.

“A Ceska pistol of serial number F4270 loaded with 9 rounds of 9mm was then recovered on the left-hand side of the officer who was lying on the ground,” a police report read in part.

Both victims were then rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital but Ms Chebet was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police officer was rushed to Nakuru County Referral Hospital in critical condition.

Kuresoi North Sub County Police Commander James Ademba, who confirmed the incident on Monday, September 5, said that the deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) is in critical condition.

“The Mau Summit Deputy OCS is nursing a serious gunshot wound in the head at the Nakuru hospital after reportedly shooting himself on Monday morning,” said Ademba.

The police boss intimated that the officer reported to his workstation early morning before leaving unannounced with no company.

“He entered his office and left the station alone a few minutes later. He didn’t use any official vehicle to get to the scene of the incident. We suspect he used a boda boda,” said Ademba.

Ademba explained that the officer reportedly met with the woman, a close acquaintance, along a road leading to her residence.

“The officer is said to have shot the woman once in the chest before pulling the trigger on himself. A resident called the station reporting the incident which we immediately responded to,” said Ademba.

He added that the two were found writhing in pain in pools of blood by the roadside and were rushed to Molo Sub County Hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and her body taken to the hospital’s morgue. The officer was attended to and referred to Nakuru,” said Ademba.

“The officer has been at the station for the last nine months. He has been friends with the woman but very scanty details are available currently on their relationship,” he said.

Ademba added that they were yet to establish the motive of the shooting. “The scene was six kilometres from the police station. We also recovered his loaded pistol at the scene. We have launched investigations over the incident,” Ademba added.