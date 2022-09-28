Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – A manhunt has been launched by the police for a man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old schoolgirl at a train station.

The man approached the schoolgirl at Rhyl station in UK on Saturday September 24, around 4pm.

The man asked her inappropriate questions and began to sexually assault her. Images of a man from CCTV have been released as officers appeal for information.