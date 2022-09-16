Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Authorities in Peru are investigating the cause of death of former Welsh rugby captain Eddie Butler who has died at the age of 65.

Butler’s body was discovered inside his tent on Thursday morning, September 15, by the tour firm that had taken him to a campsite at the beginning of the Inca trail to Machu Picchu.

Diario Correo, a publication in Peru, published a picture that was said to be of locals carrying Butler away via stretcher from the location.

South American outlet infobae say police and prosecutors have launched an investigation though no details have yet been released about the possible cause of death.

Kilometre 82, the place where Butler was found, is a four-day hike from Machu Picchu, with the campsite near the town and Inca archeological site of Ollantaytambo close to Cuzco.

The prosecutor in charge of the ongoing investigation has been named locally as Hugo Jara Palomino.

Butler, leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, and his death was confirmed in a statement published on social media by Prostate Cymru.

They wrote: ‘The Prostate Cymru charity is devastated by the passing of its much loved ambassador Eddie Butler,’ the statement read.

‘Ed was the voice of Wales and we were honoured to have him as part of our charity. We will cherish the many memories we have of him.

‘Over the last week, Ed once again showed his generosity and steadfast commitment to good causes by joining 25 Prostate Cymru fundraisers, including his daughter Nell, on the Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu.

‘In the early hours of Thursday 15 September, Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka base camp in the Peruvian Andes.

‘He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children who are very much in our thoughts.

‘The charity will not be making any immediate further comment. We also ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this difficult time.’