Monday, 12 September 2022 – The mother and her three children who were shot dead by their father in a Maryland, US home have been identified.

Police say Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, shot dead his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, inside their home on Friday morning, September 9.

He then killed their three children, Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora Milligan, 11; and Finn Milligan, 8, before turning the gun on himself.

Police say they received a call at around 9.20am to report the children and a woman had been fatally shot. It is unclear whether the man who called was Marcus.

Police then arrived on the scene about 10 minutes later to find all five family members dead from gunshot wounds in the garage and on the first and second floors of the house.

Police then found a handgun next to Marcus’ body inside the garage.

The bad news comes three years and one week to the day since Marcus and his wife Tara lost their youngest son, Conor, to cancer.

She shared a photo of her holding him on Facebook on September 3, writing: ‘Somehow it’s been three whole years since we had to say goodbye to Conor.

‘What wouldn’t I give for another perfect moment like this one, even if just for a heartbeat.’

Police say it is unclear whether the anniversary of their son’s death is related to Marcus’ alleged murder-suicide of his family.

Following the news of their deaths, friends and family members took to Facebook to remember the Milligans.

Tara’s sister, Aislinn Ricker Mellor, wrote on Friday: ‘Our hearts are shattered.

‘Teresa, Nora and Finn deserved to grow up,’ she said. ‘We grieve, too, for Tara’s husband, Marc.

‘Mental health is so important and so difficult to navigate and understand.’

She added: ‘We know Tara is having a beautiful reunion with her precious little Conor, and while we ache for them here on Earth, we know they are at peace and with our Savior.’