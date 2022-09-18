Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 18, 2022 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has urged President William Ruto not to short-change his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Following his inauguration, Ruto has held several serious meetings without Gachagua, who represents the Mt Kenya region which gave Ruto over 3.3 million votes in the last election.

Ruto has even ordered the offices that used to be occupied by the Deputy President along Harambee Avenue to be occupied by Musalia Mudavadi, who will soon be named as Chief Cabinet Secretary.

Meanwhile, Gachagua has been urged to set his office at Harambee House, next to the Office of the President.

According to Ngunjiri, this is a humiliation to Gachagua.

The former lawmaker said Ruto has also excluded Gachagua from his administration since he wants Mudavadi to be in charge of government functions and developments, a role which is supposed to be shared by the President and his Deputy.

“I don’t like Rigathi Gachagua. But he’s now DP. And you don’t get where he is if you aren’t smart. So what’s the endgame to the deliberate effort to caricature him into a political buffoon? Justify his exclusion from ‘serious’ national issues?” Ngunjiri wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.