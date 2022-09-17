Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to stop attacking the Supreme Court.

During Azimio One Kenya Alliance Parliamentary group meeting in Machakos County on Friday, Raila said the Supreme Court judges were influenced by external forces when they upheld President William Ruto’s victory.

The former premier said Chief Justice Martha Koome had already defended the judgment even before the final release of the detailed ruling.

”The Chief Justice has gone out to a funeral in her village and defended the judgment even before she gives out the detailed ruling, Supreme Court is now in politics and she said that the ruling was inspired by God, I believe it was inspired by the devil,” Raila said.

Reacting to Raila’s statement, Ahmednasir opined that the opposition chief has a penchant for making remarks that are dangerous to Kenyan democracy whenever his bid for the presidency fails.

He further implored him to leave the Supreme Court to discharge its mandate to enable the growth of independent institutions.

“The lies and propaganda Hon Raila and his political supporters spew every time his quest for power is put to the kobish by the will of the people is dangerously detrimental to our democracy and the growth of our governance institutions. Hon Raila…please leave alone the Supreme Court,” Ahmednasir tweeted.

