Monday, September 26, 2022 – President William Ruto quietly returned to the country from the US with many challenges awaiting him, among them the high cost of living, insecurity, and the severe drought ravaging 20 counties in Kenya.

However, in the spirit of sharing responsibilities and blames, Ruto has cleverly avoided matters of drought and assigned his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to deal with it.

In a statement, Ruto directed Gachagua to convene a crisis meeting today to harmonize interventions aimed at mitigating the effects of the severe drought in almost 20 counties to save lives with at least 3 million facing starvation.

According to Ruto, the meeting would bring together all government officials including county leaders.

“My deputy Rigathi Gachagua will, Monday, convene a meeting of GoK involving county leaders/officials to harmonize urgent interventions to stem the severely adverse effects of ravaging drought in almost 20 counties that are putting about 3 million people at great risk,” Ruto stated.

Ruto delegated the enormous task to Gachagua after the United Nations warned of a looming crisis, placing over 3.5 million people at risk due to drought in the Horn of Africa.

The UN warned that the number had more than tripled in the past six months- rising from 1.1 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.