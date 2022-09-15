Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Actor Brittany Snow and “Selling the OC” star Tyler Stanaland have announced that they are separating after two years of marriage.

Snow, known for starring in the Pitch Perfect films and the 2022 horror flick X, and Stanaland, a castmember on Netflix’s unscripted real estate series Selling the OC, shared the news to their Instagram accounts on Wednesday September 14, with nearly identical statements.

The pair, who tied the knot in March 2020 after getting engaged a year prior, both accompanied their statements with the same black-and-white photo of Snow resting her chin on Stanaland’s shoulder during a subway ride.

Snow wrote;

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Sources told TMZ that the “uncoupling” has been a long time coming, and mostly has to do with distance. Apparently, L.A. where Brittney Snow lives is far from Tyler Stanaland’s Orange County and they were having problems splitting their time between the areas.

The news comes three weeks after the premiere of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” spinoff, “Selling the OC.” Stanaland was at the center of a major drama involving one of his coworkers, Kayla Cardona, who apparently tried to kiss him on multiple occasions. The incident set off a firestorm among other cast members, many of whom got involved.