Friday, September 2, 2022 – Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a deal worth £12m plus left their back Marcos Alonso.

The former Arsenal captain has signed a two-year contract with the west London side, in a deal that will see full-back Marcos Alonso head the other way.

The move marks the Gabonesse’s return to England months after he joined Barcelona in February on a free after his exit from Arsenal.

Speaking to the club website, Aubameyang said: ‘I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting.’

Meanwhile, Chairman Todd Boehly said: ‘Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League and his arrival strengthens our squad, giving us new attacking options.

‘We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we’re really looking forward to working with him.’

Aubameyang will join Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Wesley Fofana at Chelsea after new owner Todd Boehly splashed out £280m this summer. Meanwhile, Aubameyang will wait several weeks for his Chelsea debut after suffering a broken jaw in an armed robbery at his home in the early hours of Monday August 29.