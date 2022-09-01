Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Former Kitui East parliamentary contestant, Millitonic Mwendwa, was attacked by unknown assailants on Monday.

The Wiper politician was fuelling his high-end car in the outskirts of Kitui town when the assailants accosted him.

They sprayed his car with bullets and left without stealing anything.

He escaped the deadly attack with minor injuries.

The upcoming politician is not strange to controversies.

He has several pending criminal cases in court.

4 years ago, he was charged with attempted murder after he pointed a gun at a businessman in Kitui town and threatened to kill him.

He is also facing fraud-related charges in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.