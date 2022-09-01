Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi and his wife escaped death by a whisker after they were involved in a tragic road accident along Lang’ata road last month.

The ill-fated vehicle they were travelling in was being driven by a friend.

According to Mwangi, the first people on the scene robbed them of their personal effects, but luckily, a Good Samaritan couple, Eddu Rono and his wife, Koskey Yuniscah, came to their rescue and took them to hospital.

Below are photos of the badly damaged vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.