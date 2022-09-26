Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – 8 police officers were killed by heavily armed bandits who raided a village in Turkana County and made away with livestock.

Police spokesman, Bruno Shioso, said the gallant police officers were pursuing the bandits when they were ambushed and killed.

“The officers were in hot pursuit of Pokot bandits who had raided a village in Turkana East and made away with livestock,” the police boss said.

Photos of the deceased police officers who died in the line of duty have emerged.

Some of them were in their early 30s.

This is the first major attack to happen in the region under the regime of President William Ruto.

On Saturday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said he would address the banditry menace that has plagued the region for long and crippled operations in parts of Rift Valley.

Speaking on Saturday, the DP said he will personally convene a meeting with leaders from the region to chart the way forward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.