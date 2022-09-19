Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Police constable, Lucky Mungerezai Tsuma, lost his life on Friday night after being shot by two men riding on a motorbike in Donholm, Nairobi.

According to a witness who was walking home when the incident happened, two pillion passengers shot the cop and then escaped on a motorbike.

A friend of the deceased cop has taken to social media to mourn his untimely death.

The slain cop called him two weeks ago and requested that they should meet.

Little did he know that it was their last conversation before he was brutally murdered.

Below are photos of the deceased cop.

