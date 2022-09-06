Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 06 September 2022 – A middle-aged South African man is wanted by the police in connection to the murder of his 28-year-old girlfriend.
The suspect, Sylvester Roy Mphephu, is said to have assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday night at their residence.
He then dropped her at a nearby hospital before fleeing.
The lady succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.
Below are photos of the deceased lady.
