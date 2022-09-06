Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 September 2022 – A middle-aged South African man is wanted by the police in connection to the murder of his 28-year-old girlfriend.

The suspect, Sylvester Roy Mphephu, is said to have assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday night at their residence.

He then dropped her at a nearby hospital before fleeing.

The lady succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.