Sunday, 11 September 2022 – George Kimutai, the youngest son of incoming President William Ruto, is reportedly off the market.

Word has it that Kimutai, who is a pilot by profession, is dating a lady called Sharon Ngeno.

We understand that the President’s son started dating the petite Kalejin damsel last year.

So serious is their relationship that Kimutai has already introduced her to his family.

Sharon also tirelessly campaigned for Ruto.

She was among the volunteers in the Hustler Nation camp during campaigns.

See her photos below.

