Monday, September 12, 2022 – Politicians allied to President-elect William Ruto are camping at State House as they make thorough preparations for his entry into the House on the Hill.

Maryanne Keitanny shared photos at State House and said that preparations are in top gear.

“At State House checking on the preparations for Tuesday swearing-in. All is set for the 5th to occupy the big house on the hill,’’ she wrote.

Ruto will be sworn-in on Tuesday at Kasarani.

Guests will later be hosted at State House for a luncheon.

